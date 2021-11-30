Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$257.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

BYD stock opened at C$212.55 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$201.92 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$232.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The company had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.1100001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

