Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 35,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IMTM opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.