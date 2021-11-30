Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $365.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.