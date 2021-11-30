Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,917 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.63. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.