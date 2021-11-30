Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 69.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 129,648 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

