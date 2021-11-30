Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $643,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,333,000 after acquiring an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.67.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $355.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.69 and a 12-month high of $361.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.36.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

