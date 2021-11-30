Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 128.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 157,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE GAB opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.