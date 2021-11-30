Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) PT Lowered to GBX 400

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 347.50 ($4.54) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 367.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

