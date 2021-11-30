Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 17th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

BRDG opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Bridge Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

