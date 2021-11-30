Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 17th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
BRDG opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.
