Britvic’s (BTVCY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82. Britvic has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

