Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $564.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.74 and a 1 year high of $577.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.82. The firm has a market cap of $232.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

