Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.85. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

