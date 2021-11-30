Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CELC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,832. Celcuity has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Celcuity by 405.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 678.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 291.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.