Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magellan Health’s earnings. Magellan Health reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Health will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Health.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,047. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Magellan Health by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Magellan Health by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

