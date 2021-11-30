Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

NYSE STT traded down $4.22 on Friday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. State Street has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

