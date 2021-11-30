Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

NYSE STT traded down $4.22 on Friday, reaching $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,767,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. State Street has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.