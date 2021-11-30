Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

TPR traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,059. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,402,000 after buying an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after buying an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

