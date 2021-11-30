Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. 2,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP La Osa Jorge De purchased 2,207 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

