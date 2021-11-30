Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.01 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $381.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,573 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.