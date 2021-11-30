Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $771.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $771.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $773.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $716.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

