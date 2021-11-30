Brokerages Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays upped their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,313,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 90,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkillSoft stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,650. SkillSoft has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkillSoft (SKIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.