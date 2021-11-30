Brokerages Set Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Target Price at $8.75

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms recently commented on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 71,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

