Brokerages Set Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) PT at $67.09

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,521,000 after buying an additional 394,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,049,000 after buying an additional 1,559,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

