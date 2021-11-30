Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price at $78.67

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,139. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

