Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Price Target at $32.50

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

