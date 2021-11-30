Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) PT at €9.45

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.45 ($10.74).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.77) target price on shares of Leoni in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Leoni alerts:

ETR LEO traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €10.58 ($12.02). 123,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60. Leoni has a 52 week low of €6.08 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of €18.50 ($21.02).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.