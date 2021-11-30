Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) PT at C$1.91

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

TWM opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$435.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

