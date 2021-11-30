BSClaunch Price Tops $0.41 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC on exchanges. BSClaunch has a market cap of $791,871.23 and $924,944.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,625.09 or 0.08036553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.21 or 1.00192152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021830 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSClaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSClaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

