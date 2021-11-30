BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,004,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $235.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

