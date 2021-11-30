BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 550.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 173,713 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 124,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.