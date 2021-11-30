BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.