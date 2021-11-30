BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,579 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.46. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.