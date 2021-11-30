Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declares Special Dividend of $1.25

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. 333,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,678. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $274.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 21,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $368,064.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

