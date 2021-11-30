Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Buscar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGLD)

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

