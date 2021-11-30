Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

CDRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadre in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

CDRE stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Cadre has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.