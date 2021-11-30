Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

