CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 257,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

