Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Sukh Ram Chamda Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,718,317.22).

CBOX stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 370.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 330.81. The stock has a market cap of £154 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 428 ($5.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBOX shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (up from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

