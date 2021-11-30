Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHW opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after acquiring an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,745,000.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

