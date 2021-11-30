Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CHW opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $11.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after acquiring an additional 107,674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 391,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,745,000.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.