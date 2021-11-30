Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 367.7% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $17.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
