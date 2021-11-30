Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 367.7% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $17.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

