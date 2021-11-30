Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $971.17

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 971.17 ($12.69) and traded as low as GBX 960 ($12.54). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 972 ($12.70), with a volume of 1,381 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £117.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 950.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 971.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

