Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $80.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.81.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $71.70 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.