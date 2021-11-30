Capital Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Planning LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $5,247,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 268.6% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 104,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 76,385 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

