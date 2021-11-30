Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $224.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.