Capital Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.39 and a 52 week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

