Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.53

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.53 and traded as low as C$39.41. Capital Power shares last traded at C$39.49, with a volume of 251,565 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.53.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at C$177,980.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

