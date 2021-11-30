Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Down 0.5%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.47 and last traded at $61.47. 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Capitec Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.9668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

Capitec Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

