Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CAH traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 103,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,617. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

