Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

11/25/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

11/17/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

11/16/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

10/26/2021 – Cardiol Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 21,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics Inc alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.