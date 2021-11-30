CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

