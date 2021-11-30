CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 434.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 874,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,879. CareDx has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

